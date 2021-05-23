Woman Killed, Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford: PD

A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Buggy Bath Car Wash on Homestead Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. after getting a Shot Spotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman, later identified as 26-year-old Jassmin Lewis, of East Hartford, and a man. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Lewis died as a result of her injuries a short time later. The man underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition, they added.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.