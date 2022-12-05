stonington

Woman Killed, Man Seriously Injured in Crash on I-95 in Stonington

By NBC Connecticut Staff

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman has died and a man has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 95 in Stonington over the weekend.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls about a person walking on I-95 south near exit 91 on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.

When state police arrived to the area, they said they found a single-vehicle crash off of the side of the road. The vehicle had struck a tree head-on.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Samantha Lynn Stone, of Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries, according to state police.

The passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash was the person who had been seen walking on the highway.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact State Police Troop E at (860) 848-6500.

This article tagged under:

stoningtoninterstate 95
