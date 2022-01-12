Woman Killed, Several Other People Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-84 West in Farmington

A woman from Windsor has died and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday night.

State police said a truck traveling eastbound crossed over the median to the westbound side of the highway and caused two other vehicles to crash around 7:15 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken to Hartford Hospital, where state police said she died of her injuries. Authorities have identified her as 20-year-old Nia Justice Mcdougald, of Windsor.

Multiple other people were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, state police said.

The State Police C.A.R.S. Unit responded to the scene to help with the investigation into the crash.

Shortly after the first crash, troopers said a second crash happened in the area involving a state police vehicle.

A trooper working at the Farmington crash site reported a car collided with their state police vehicle at the scene around 8:20 p.m. The driver in that crash suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed while troopers investigated both crashes. It has since reopened.