Woman loses control of vehicle and crashes over guardrail on I-91 South in Enfield

A woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed over a guardrail on Interstate 91 South in Enfield over the weekend.

State police said the 18-year-old woman from Windsor was driving on I-91 South before exit 46 when she lost control of her vehicle on the wet road shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Troopers said the woman went into the right shoulder, hit the metal beam guide rail and then hit the wooden sound barrier before landing on the metal beam guard rail.

The woman was reportedly able to get out of her vehicle and was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for possible injuries.

She was found to be responsible for the crash and was given a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.