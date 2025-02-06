Woman who opened fire in lobby of Bristol Police Department pleads guilty

A woman who opened fire in the lobby of the Bristol Police Department in October 2023 pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempt to commit assault/discharge of a firearm.

Suzanne Laprise, of Plainville, walked into the police department after a night of drinking at a local bar. She was holding a gun to her head as she went to the front window in the lobby and began banging on the window. She fired the gun at the window and then at a door to the left of the window. She fired five shots in all, according to a report by the Office of the Inspector General.

None of the bullets got through the bulletproof glass.

An officer returned fire through the window of a door, and other officers used a stun gun to subdue Laprise. The Inspector General determined the officer was justified in firing at Laprise in an attempt to stop an active threat.

In a statement, Bristol Police Chief Mark Morello said the department is satisfied with the resolution of the case.

Laprise is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.

