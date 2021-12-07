Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery in Hamden

A woman was hospitalized after being pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in Hamden early Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old woman was in the parking lot of the Dogwood Apartments on Evergreen Avenue just after midnight when someone approached her and demanded her purse at gunpoint.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When the woman refused to hand over her purse, the person struck her with the gun several times in the head and face, according to police. The woman screamed and the person ran off, jumping in a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee with Connecticut plates that was black or dark blue.

A second person was waiting in the Jeep, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises on her head and face.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video of the incident is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.