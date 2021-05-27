Woman Pleads Guilty to 2017 Griswold Triple Murder

A Hartford woman pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of felony murder in the deaths of a man and his parents in Griswold in December 2017.

Ruth Correa, 26, appeared before a judge in New London Superior Court to change her plea.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Correa admitted to taking part in the murders of 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist, and his parents, 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist and 61-year-old Janet Lindquist.

Her brother, Sergio Correa, 29, has also been charged with the killings. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2018.

Ruth Correa agreed to testify at her brother's trial as part of the plea agreement, according to the court clerk.

After her arrest, Ruth Correa told police she and her brother committed the slayings and said they were in on a plot with Matthew Lindquist to steal guns from his parents' home and make it look like a robbery, according to court documents.

She said Sergio Correa stabbed Matthew Lindquist several times and then guided her hand to stab him as well after the plan fell apart, the court documents stated.

The pair then went to the Lindquist house and killed Kenneth and Janet Lindquist before setting the house on fire, police said.

As part of the plea deal, Ruth Correa will be sentenced to 40 years in prison after testifying truthfully at Sergio Correa's trial.