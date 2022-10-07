Woman Recovering After Random Attack in Windsor Locks, Bond Increased for Alleged Attacker

A Hartford judge increased the bond for a man accused of randomly attacking a 70-year-old woman while she was exercising in Windsor Locks.

Alexander Russell, 40, was arrested Thursday shortly after the attack, according to Windsor Locks police. Russell is accused of running up behind the woman, viciously striking her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman was seriously injured as she fell to the ground, police said. At least one of her fingers is broken and she has a serious laceration to the back of her head.

“Complete surprise of the worst kind. You’re just out there doing your thing on one of the nicer days we’ve had lately. She’s trying to get some exercise in town, the town in which she lives in, and this guy comes out of nowhere," Windsor Locks Police Lt. Paul Cherniack said.

Police said it happened in the area of Old County Road at about 10 a.m.

Russell was taken into custody shortly after the attack. He is facing charges including first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Family members identified the victim as Maryjane Dustin, a 70-year-old mother and grandmother from Windsor Locks.

“It is unfathomable to think about," said Kate Brenia, Dustin's daughter. "Like, this person could hurt anybody.”

Brenia said that her mom is still in the hospital, recovering.

"Right now, she still has some forgetfulness. She can't put words together because of the contusions to the back of her head," said Brenia, who added that her mom has made great progress so far. "The neurologist says she might make a full recovery. It obviously might take weeks because the brain has to rest.”

When Russell appeared in court, his attorney raised concerns over his mental health. It was also revealed that he is currently homeless. Before increasing his bond to $250,000, citing a public safety concern, a judge ordered a competency evaluation.

"We just couldn’t understand someone would do this to a person just going on her daily business and minding her own business," Brenia said. "I don’t understand the mental state that person was in to just randomly attack an elderly person."

Brenia said that her family is extremely thankful for the outpouring of community support for her mom.

"Our family wants to say thank you for all the prayers, and good words," Brenia said. "People asking how she is, we appreciate it.”

The family is also thankful for a man who stepped in immediately after the attack, called 911, and made sure Dustin got the help she needed.

"I told him that we need to meet so I can give him the biggest hug in the world and we have a friendship forever now because he is my angel," Brenia said. "My mom is such an amazing person we don't know what we would do without her."

Russell is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.