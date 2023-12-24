willington

Woman reported missing from Willington found dead

By Cailyn Blonstein

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

An 80-year-old woman who was reported missing from Willington on Friday has been found dead on Christmas Eve.

State police said Anne Page was last seen on camera at the Stafford Post Office on East Main Street.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater with a design on the front, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

Connecticut State Police
Investigators believed she may have been in the area of Willington Avenue in Stafford.

Connecticut State Police said they conducted an extensive investigation and search for Page.

According to investigators, Page was found dead in the morning on Christmas Eve. Troopers did not say where she was found.

Earlier this month, state police said they worked with the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter to create a registry titled "Bring Me Back Home."

"This new registry is for members of the community whose cognitive challenges may lead to confusion and disorientation, and who are at risk of wandering or getting lost," Connecticut State Police said in a post on Facebook.

Any information submitted to the registry is confidential and can only be accessed by law enforcement personnel to help find people who are reported missing or wandering.

