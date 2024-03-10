new haven

Woman reportedly stabbed after getting into fight at New Haven bar

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A woman was reportedly stabbed after getting into a fight at a bar in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Whalley Avenue and Tour Avenue around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Once in the area, police said they found a 34-year-old woman with a laceration to her neck.

Witnesses told police that the woman was injured after getting into a fight at a bar nearby. Patrons at the bar attempted to stop the bleeding until medical personnel arrived.

The woman was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

