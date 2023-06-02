Woman Riding Scooter Killed in Collision With Car in Hamden

A New Haven woman was killed when her scooter collided with a car in Hamden early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Morse Street and Winchester Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and found 36-year-old Tanisha Wilson unresponsive on the ground.

She was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Ferrara at (203) 230-4000, or by email at bferrara@hamdenpd.com.