Woman robbed during meet-up for online sale in East Hartford

A woman was robbed during a meet-up for an online sale in East Hartford on Friday night.

Police said a woman had arranged to sell a set of rims on Facebook Marketplace with the meet-up set to happen on Ellington Road.

According to police, when the woman and her friend arrived to the spot for the sale, they were boxed in by three vehicles. Investigators said multiple people showed guns and then left with the woman's cell phone, jewelry, money and the rims she was originally going to sell.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.