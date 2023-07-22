EAST HARTFORD

Woman robbed during meet-up for online sale in East Hartford

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman was robbed during a meet-up for an online sale in East Hartford on Friday night.

Police said a woman had arranged to sell a set of rims on Facebook Marketplace with the meet-up set to happen on Ellington Road.

According to police, when the woman and her friend arrived to the spot for the sale, they were boxed in by three vehicles. Investigators said multiple people showed guns and then left with the woman's cell phone, jewelry, money and the rims she was originally going to sell.

No injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us