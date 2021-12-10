Woman Runs Toward Police, Tries to Stab Hartford Detective: PD

Hartford police have arrested a woman who is accused of running toward police with a knife and trying to stab a detective while authorities were waiting for a tow truck to tow a stolen car.

Detectives were towing a stolen vehicle found on Taylor Drive just after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a woman who was not involved in the investigation ran toward them, holding a large knife, and tried to stab a Hartford detective in the head and neck, police said.

The detective saw her just in time and disarmed her, according to Hartford police.

Police held a news conference Friday afternoon and said law enforcement did a tremendous job acting quickly and the detective who was targeted was not seriously injured. There were some minor scrapes during the apprehension of the suspect, police said.

Hartford police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Sheila Calderon, of Hartford. She suffered minor injuries as a result of the arrest.

Calderon was charged with criminal attempt murder, criminal attempt assault in the first degree and criminal attempt assault on police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is investigating.

Police released this image of the knife.