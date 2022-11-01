A former Connecticut woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for submitting several false Medicaid claims.

The State's Attorney's Office said 33-year-old Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, owned and operated Helping Hands Academy, LLC where she submitted false claims to Medicaid. The business provided services to children diagnosed with Autism.

Court documents show that Steiner submitted claims for dates when no services had been provided. She also exaggerated the number of hours in other claims.

Federal officials said Steiner submitted the false claims between Dec. 2018 and Oct. 2020, and she used a former employee's name and provider number in some instances.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Department of Social Services, which administers the Medicaid program, terminated Helping Hands Academy. Steiner allegedly made false statements and submitted a fabricated document in an effort to regain their provider status, as well as receive payment for previous claims.

Steiner allegedly defrauded Medicaid of more than $500,000. She pleaded guilty to health care fraud in April 2021.

According to officials, Steiner was released on bond while waiting for sentencing and during that time, she provided services to children diagnosed with Autism at New Beginnings Children's Behavioral Health LLC. Her job duties included filing claims to Medicaid, managing payroll and recruiting and screening potential employees.

At this provider, Steiner billed Medicaid for thousands of dollars in services that weren't rendered, court documents show.

Steiner was arrested on May 2 and in July, she pleaded guilty to a second count of health care fraud.

Once she was released again, Steiner submitted false Medicaid applications in which she lied about where she lived to get Medicaid coverage for her and her children.

Steiner has to pay over $505,000 in restitution to Medicaid. The investigation remains ongoing.