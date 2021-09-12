Marlborough

Woman Seriously Injured After Abduction, Assault in Marlborough

A woman has serious injuries after state police said she was abducted in Marlborough and assaulted on Saturday night.

According to state police, a 64-year-old woman left a business in Marlborough and was getting into her vehicle in the parking lot when she was approached by two men demanding money.

Investigators said the two men were wearing COVID-style masks and proceeded to abduct the woman, assault her and rob her.

Authorities said the woman was driven to Berlin by the two men and was later released.

The woman is being treated at a local hospital for what officials are calling serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and to always report any suspicious activity.

