Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit by a Car in Derby

A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Derby Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officials said a 50-year-old woman was hit on Pershing Drive near the entrance of Shop Rite.

According to police, the woman was trying to cross the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane heading towards Route 8.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the driver remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Part of Pershing Drive will remain closed as officials process the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-7811.