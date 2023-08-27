Woman seriously injured after being run over by a vehicle during fight in Torrington

A woman has serious injuries after she was run over by a vehicle during a fight in Torrington on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to Turner Avenue around 1:20 p.m. after getting a report about a fight between a large group of people and a woman being hit by a vehicle.

At the scene police said they found a 61-year-old woman in the road. She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital. Her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

According to investigators, a fight took place between the woman who was injured and Ciara Egeter. Witnesses reported that Egeter assaulted the woman who was injured, the woman's daughter and another 68-year-old female after Egeter was told to slow down while speeding down the road.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said Egeter then entered her vehicle while the woman who was injured held onto the passenger door. As Egeter attempted to leave the scene, police said she dragged the injured woman with the vehicle and ran her over with the back tire of the vehicle.

Egeter is facing charges including assault, assault of an elderly person, reckless driving, risk of injury and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 5.