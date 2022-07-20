Woman Seriously Injured After Getting Pinned Between Trailer and Vehicle in Litchfield

A woman has serious injuries after state police said she was pinned between a trailer and a vehicle following a collision in Litchfield on Tuesday.

State police said a landscape trailer and truck was parked off of the right side of Baldwin Hill Road around 10 a.m.

An employee from a lawn service company was standing at the back of the truck and landscape trailer when a Porsche collided with it, authorities said.

The collision pinned the woman between the trailer and the Porsche. She was transported to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower extremities, according to troopers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Troop L.