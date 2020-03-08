Woman Seriously Injured After Pedestrian Accident in East Haven

A woman has serious injuries after a pedestrian accident in East Haven on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Frontage Road in front of Carmax after getting a report of a body in the roadway.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from serious injuries in the middle of the road.

Firefighters arrived and treated the woman at the scene before rushing her to Yale New Haven Hospital. The woman's condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released her identity while they notify her next of kin.

Investigators said right now, the chain of events leading up to the discovery of the woman in the road is unclear.

No other vehicles remained at the scene and authorities said it's unclear if the woman was hit by another car while walking along Frontage Road or if she was thrown from a vehicle.

Frontage Road westbound is closed while investigators work to determine what happened. There's no estimate for when it will reopen.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything about the incident is urged to contact East Haven Police Department immediately at (203) 468-3820. Police said they are looking for anyone who may have been driving on Interstate 95 southbound or Frontage Road westbound around 6 a.m.