Woman Seriously Injured After Pedestrian Crash in Stamford

A woman is in serious condition after she was hit by a car in Stamford Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of Washington Boulevard at Richmond Hill Avenue at about 1:15 p.m.

A pickup truck that was turning onto Washington Boulevard struck a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk. The woman, who is a 32-year-old Stamford resident, was knocked to the ground and partially run over by the truck, according to police.

Officials said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She's currently in the Intensive Care Unit and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pickup truck driver was issued an infraction ticket for failure to grant the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The crash is under investigation by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 203-977-4712.