Woman seriously injured in Waterbury stabbing, suspect taken into custody

A woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in Waterbury on Monday morning and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Rose Street and Walnut Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Once there, police said they found a 25-year-old woman from Waterbury with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition with serious injuries.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, a man was taken into custody at the scene. It is believed that the stabbing was a domestic incident.

The investigation is active and charges against the suspect are pending.