Woman seriously injured in Waterbury stabbing, suspect taken into custody

A woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in Waterbury on Monday morning and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on Rose Street and Walnut Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Once there, police said they found a 25-year-old woman from Waterbury with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition with serious injuries.

According to police, a man was taken into custody at the scene. It is believed that the stabbing was a domestic incident.

The investigation is active and charges against the suspect are pending.

