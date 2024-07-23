Woman shot and killed in Meriden

A woman was shot and killed during a fight in Meriden Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 161 State Street just after 10 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim and the alleged shooter were in a dispute and were known to each other.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of State Street where the shooting happened, as well as the Meriden Green.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, police said.

Amtrak is running as scheduled, but people will not be able to use the Meriden train station to board trains, police said. The State Street CT Transit bus stop will also not be available for pickups or drop-offs while police investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective John Wagner at (203) 630-6334.