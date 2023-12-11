Woman shot at bar in New Haven

An investigation is underway after a woman was shot at a bar in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at a local bar on Winchester Avenue a few minutes before midnight on Saturday. Shortly after, dispatchers reported there was a gunshot victim at the Tarus Cafe.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a 62-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Authorities said the woman was shot in her right forearm and her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the woman, she heard gunfire while standing at the front of the bar and then realized she was shot. No other details were provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.