Woman Shot at Multiple Times During Argument in East Windsor

Police are investigating after a woman said she was shot at multiple times during an argument in East Windsor on Monday morning.

Officers were called to Townhouse Road in Millpond Village around 3 a.m. after getting a report of multiple gunshots.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they made contact with a woman who said she had been shot at multiple times during an argument. She was not injured during the shooting, investigators added.

At this time, police said there are multiple crime scenes and detectives are actively investigating.

There is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Scott Roberts at (860) 292-8240.

