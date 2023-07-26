Windsor

Woman shot during apparent road rage incident in Windsor

By Angela Fortuna

Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that happened late Tuesday night in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Department said they were called to Interstate 91 South in the area of exit 35A at about 11:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Connecticut State Police responded to the area and found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman told police that she was driving eastbound on Route 218, also known as Putnam Highway, in the right lane when she went around a vehicle she thought was turning.

She then got back into the right lane when a person pulled up next to her in the left lane and started shooting at her car, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her lower extremity. She is in stable condition.

The road rage incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-298-4350.

