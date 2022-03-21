Woman Shot in Hartford Last Week Has Died: Police

A 62-year-old woman who was shot in Hartford last week has died, police said Monday.

Cynthia Reynolds was at her home on Irving Street in Hartford when she was shot just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to police.

Officers who responded to the report of a shooting found her alert and conscious, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Reynolds was taken to an area hospital, where she was initially listed in stable condition, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Monday, she died from her injuries, according to police.

Investigators said they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

The investigation is active. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).