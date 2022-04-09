Woman Shot in Hartford Wasn't the Intended Target: Police

Hartford Police said a woman that was shot wasn't the intended target Saturday night.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Holcomb Street.

Officials responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation.

Responding officers found a woman in her 50s that was shot. She was alert and conscious, according to police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that at this point in their investigation, they don't believe the victim was the intended target.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.