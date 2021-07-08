Woman Shot in New Haven Monday Has Died: Mayor

A woman who was in critical condition after a shooting in New Haven on Monday afternoon has died, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls about gunfire and a person shot on Truman Street around 2:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old New Haven woman with a gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to investigators.

Elicker said in a statement Thursday that the woman succumbed to her wounds.

“I canvassed the area with police Tuesday evening, and this loss of life is heartbreaking. Our nation is experiencing a surge in gun violence, and New Haven is no different,” Elicker said in a statement.

Elicker released a statement on what the city is doing to address the rise in violence.

“We’re taking an all hands on deck approach to curbing this disturbing trend – including: increased walking beats, re-starting the shooting task force, opening a re-entry welcome center, hiring more street outreach workers and violence interruption specialists, and restarting programs like Project Safe Neighborhood and Project Longevity that work with high risk individuals to keep them safe and out of trouble,” Elicker said in a statement.

He said the city is making progress.

The mayor said the homicide comes just two weeks after President Joe Biden’s national address on the concerning upward trend of gun violence throughout the country and New Haven had already put in place some of the programs, including investing in evidence-based community violence interventions.

The mayor said the city, through Project Safe Summer, is investing $2 million into prevention initiatives focused on enhancing existing intervention efforts by paying for more counselors, street outreach workers, engagement activities, and other related programs.

He said New Haven is expanding summer programming, employment opportunities and other services and supports for teenagers and young adults.

He added that the city, through the Summer Reset, invested an additional $1.5 million into summer youth camps and employment and funded 25 grass-roots grants for community led youth engagement initiatives.

Any witnesses that haven't spoken to the police yet are urged to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.