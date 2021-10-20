Woman Shot in the Foot in Hartford

Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Saint Francis Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Investigators said the woman in her 20s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her foot.

The shooting location has not been determined at this time, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.