Hartford

Woman Shot in the Foot in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic new
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Saint Francis Hospital around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Investigators said the woman in her 20s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her foot.

The shooting location has not been determined at this time, authorities said.

Local

Portland 3 mins ago

Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Portland

first alert weather 40 mins ago

Sunny and Mild Day on Tap for Today

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us