Woman Shot in the Head in Bristol: PD

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head in Bristol on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a shooting on Louisiana Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the area, they said they found a conscious woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators did not release details about the woman's condition.

At this time, officers are at the scene and are conducting an investigation.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective Robert Mendela at (860) 314-4571 or robertmendela@bristolct.gov.