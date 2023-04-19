Bristol

Woman Shot in the Head in Bristol: PD

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head in Bristol on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about a shooting on Louisiana Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the area, they said they found a conscious woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators did not release details about the woman's condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At this time, officers are at the scene and are conducting an investigation.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective Robert Mendela at (860) 314-4571 or robertmendela@bristolct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us