Woman Shot, Killed in Hartford: Police

A woman has died after police say she was shot Saturday night in Hartford.
This all unfolded around 9:15 p.m. on Colonial Street.
Police responded there after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Investigators arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators said she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Hartford Police Sgt. Chris Mastroianni noted that a crime scene was located somewhere indoors.
This homicide marks the twelfth shooting investigation since last Sunday.