Woman shot multiple times in Hartford

A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Farmington Avenue around 1:15 a.m. for a ShotSpotter notification.

Once there, police said they found a woman in her 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was alert and conscious as she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting.