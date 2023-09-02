Woman shot outside of after hours bar in New Haven

A woman was shot outside of an after hours bar in New Haven early Saturday morning and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation near Goodyear Street and Read Street around 4:20 a.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

During the investigation, officers said they found ballistic evidence at the intersection of Goodyear and Read streets. Other evidence that was found includes three projectiles, five fired cartridge casings and one live round.

Police said interviews revealed that an after hours bar had been hosting a gathering throughout the night with people engaged in social activities.

It is believed the woman who was shot was standing outside when an unidentified vehicle approached them from Goodyear Street and shot at a group of people on the sidewalk.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS.