Woman Shot While Driving on Washington Street in Middletown

A woman was shot in the leg and back while driving on Washington Street in Middletown on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old woman was driving on Washington Street just after 7 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up next to her vehicle and a passenger reached out the window and fired around three rounds, police said.

The victim was going west in the area of 53 Washington St. when it happened and the shooter was in the front passenger seat of the other vehicle, police said.

Then driver sped off, police said. The victim couldn't identify the vehicle or the shooter.

The passenger in the woman’s vehicle was able to flag down a Hunter’s Ambulance that was nearby and the victim was treated immediately.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Detective Daniel Spedding of the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4153.