Hartford

Woman stabbed multiple times during carjacking in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

A woman was stabbed multiple times during a carjacking in Hartford Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of 605 Albany Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They found a woman in her thirties suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was alert and conscious, police said. The woman was take to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have taken over the investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us