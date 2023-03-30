Woman Stabbed Near Club in Bridgeport

A woman was stabbed near a club in Bridgeport, according to police.

Police said Bridgeport Hospital called them around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after a private vehicle dropped off a victim who has been stabbed and officers determined that it happened near a club at the intersection of Pembroke and Arctic streets.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS