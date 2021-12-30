Woman Stabbed, Suspect Struck and Killed on I-84: Newington Police

A woman who was found with several stab wounds in Newington is in the hospital and police said the suspect in the stabbing has died after he was struck on Interstate 84 in Southbury.

Police responded to Bradford Commons on Willard Avenue in Newington shortly after 9 p.m. to investigate a stabbing and found a female in the parking lot with several serious stab wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures and an ambulance brought the woman to a local hospital, police said.

Police quickly identified a suspect and it was later learned that he’d died after being hit on I-84 in Southbury, according to Newington police. They said Connecticut State Police are currently investigating the crash.

Newington Detectives are continuing with the investigation. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.