Woman Struck by Car in Waterbury Hit-and-Run

Waterbury Police are looking for the person who hit a pedestrian in Waterbury Thursday night.

Authorities said they were called to the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Responding officers said a woman in her 40s was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-574-6911. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-755-1234.