Woman struck by vehicle in Bridgeport

A woman is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport late Friday night.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a pedestrian struck in the 400 block of Hollister Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

At the scene, police said the woman had cuts and scrapes to her head and bruising on her chest.

Authorities did not say if the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.