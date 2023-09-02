Bridgeport

Woman struck by vehicle in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A woman is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport late Friday night.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a pedestrian struck in the 400 block of Hollister Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

At the scene, police said the woman had cuts and scrapes to her head and bruising on her chest.

Authorities did not say if the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us