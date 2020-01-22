vernon

Woman Struck by Vehicle, Killed on Route 83 in Vernon

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Route 83 in Vernon on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Talcottville Road around 9:20 p.m.

Police said a woman in the roadway was hit by a car, but details surrounding the circumstances of the collision are unclear. Her identity has not been released while officers notify her next of kin.

There is a Cumberland Farms, Spare Time Entertainment and a number of other businesses opposite where it happened. Police are trying to figure out if the woman was trying to get to or from one of those places when she was killed.

"Route 83 is a heavily traveled roadway, but something we will be looking at is the conditions and the actions of the pedestrian as well as the operator to determine what caused this crash," said Vernon Police Department Lt. William Meier.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is talking with investigators.

Route 83 was closed between Dobson Road and Merline Road while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

