Woman struck by vehicle on Route 14A in Sterling has serious injuries

A woman who was struck by a vehicle on Route 14A in Sterling on Monday has serious injuries.

State police said a 45-year-old Sterling woman was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Route 14A around 12:15 p.m. when she hit a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian, identified as a 78-year-old woman from Sterling, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by LifeStar to be treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Tpr. Barile #1174 at Troop D at (860) 779-4900.