Bridgeport Police said a woman was hit with a pipe by another woman that's unknown to her.

Officials said the incident is believed to have happened on Iranistan Avenue Saturday night.

According to police, the woman who was struck and the woman who hit her may have a connection with a known male party.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Officials said her injuries don't seem to be serious in nature.

BPD responding to Maplewood Ave on a preliminary report of a female party struck with a pipe. Incident possibly occurred on Iranistan Ave. Anyone w/info is asked to call 203-576-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/bfnfsG03Fk — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) April 30, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.