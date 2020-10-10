Woman Suffers Serious Head Injury After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Bridgeport

A woman was admitted to the intensive care unit at St. Vincent's Hospital with a serious head injury after getting struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Dispatchers said they received a phone call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Park Avenue and Olive Street around 10:10 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to the scene. Investigators said a silver Volvo station wagon was traveling southbound on Park Avenue, approaching the intersection with Olive Street when it struck a 32-year-old Bridgeport woman as she walked across Park Avenue and into the southbound lane.

According to police, the pedestrian went up onto the hood of the Volvo and then fell off into the northbound lane of Park Avenue at the intersection of Olive Street.

The woman who was struck was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital by ambulance, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit with a serious head injury, authorities said. She is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified by officers as a 34-year-old Bridgeport woman. Police said after the collision, she pulled her car over and went over to help the pedestrian.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640.