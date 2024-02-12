Waterbury

Woman suspected in two bank robberies in two days in Waterbury

Police have arrested a woman who is accused of committing two bank robberies in Waterbury in two days.  

The first of the two bank robberies happened at Wells Fargo Bank on Wolcott Street just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 6.

The woman approached the counter, asked for a deposit slip and wrote a note to the teller to hand over all the cash, police said.

The second robbery was at Liberty Bank on Hamilton Avenue, around 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated and determined that the same woman committed both robberies, police said.

They identified the suspect as a 48-year-old woman from New Haven.

She was charged with robbery in the second degree and is being held on bonds totaling $750,000.

