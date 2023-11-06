Wallingford

Woman taken to hospital after apartment fire in Wallingford

NBC Connecticut

Fire officials said a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire tore through an apartment in Wallingford Monday night.

A reported fire broke out at about 7:50 p.m. on South Main Street. Fire Chief Joe Czentnar said crews found heavy smoke coming from the building.

The building consists of two apartments situated above a business. A woman was found on the second floor and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The 2-alarm fire was "very stubborn" to put out, Czentnar said. No one else was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us