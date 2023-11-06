Woman taken to hospital after apartment fire in Wallingford

Fire officials said a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after a fire tore through an apartment in Wallingford Monday night.

A reported fire broke out at about 7:50 p.m. on South Main Street. Fire Chief Joe Czentnar said crews found heavy smoke coming from the building.

The building consists of two apartments situated above a business. A woman was found on the second floor and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The 2-alarm fire was "very stubborn" to put out, Czentnar said. No one else was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.