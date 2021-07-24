New London

Woman Taken to Hospital After Shooting in New London

NBC Connecticut

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New London on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home on Mitchell Court around 8 a.m. after dispatchers said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim in the area.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot. She had initially been taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to authorities. Police did not release details about the woman's condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police said at this time, the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

