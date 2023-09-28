Woman taken to hospital with injuries after getting hit by car in Hartford

A woman was transported to the hospital with injuries after getting struck during a hit-and-run in Hartford Thursday evening.

The fire department said they were called to Enfield Street at about 4:45 p.m. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Responding crews found a woman who reported multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the woman was alert and conscious when transported. The police department is handling and investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.