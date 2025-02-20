Shelton

Woman taken to trauma center after sustaining injuries in Shelton crash

Shelton Fire Department

A woman was taken to a trauma center after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Shelton Wednesday night.

The fire department said they responded to a car accident just before 10 p.m. on Huntington Street.

A passenger needed to be extricated from the car, and she was taken to a local trauma facility for treatment, the fire department said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

