Woman Transported After Crash in Norwalk

A woman was transported to the hospital after her was found on its side, in a foot of water in Norwalk Saturday morning.

At 4:28 am, firefighters responded to a report of a car off the Merritt Parkway into the Norwalk River.

When crews arrived the car, a Hyundai Sedan, was found on its side, in a foot of water, between the Parkway exit 40A ramp and the 1 Glover Avenue Condos.

According to police, the car appeared to have left the southbound exit ramp to Main Avenue and traveled 60’ to the river below.

"The driver walked up to Firefighters and said she was the only one in the car," said investigators. "She was transported to Norwalk Hospital."

It is unknown if the driver suffered from an injuries or the extent of any possible injuries.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

