Woman Tried Getting Bank Account Info Using Fake ID in Greenwich: Police

Greenwich police are trying to identify a woman who is accused of entering separate branches of the same bank and trying to get information about an account that wasn't hers earlier this month.

Police said the woman entered the banks and tried to get information from an account that wasn't hers by using fraudulent government identification on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

After bank employees stopped her in both incidents, authorities said the woman left the bank and fled east on East Putnam Avenue.

She then got into the passenger side of a black Jeep with an unknown temporary registration that was parked on Strickland Road, police added.

In a photo provided by police, the woman appears to be wearing a green coat, blue pants and black shoes.

If you know the woman's identity, you're urged to contact Greenwich Police Department at (203) 622-8004. You can also email Greenwich Police here.